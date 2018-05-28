‘One Piece’ Teases a Vinsmoke Clan Transformation

One Piece fans have been waiting to see one particular sequence in the anime ever since it happened in the manga. Sanji’s family has been touted as supremely strong in their raid suits, and now fans will get to see them transform in the next episode.

As teased in the preview for the Episode 839 of the series, the Vinsmoke Family is going to transform and fans will be treated to a Power Rangers like sequence.

Shida is going in next week with the Germa scene. Komaki directing too. Its gonna be amazing. pic.twitter.com/BJ6ijvTh3H — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 27, 2018

Sanji’s family, the Vinsmokes, are a powerful military force and fans of the manga loved how they were portrayed in the series before. But now Toei Animation has amplified their transformation with a full sequence where each of their color coordinated outfits pop just a bit more.

The great thing about the upcoming sequence is that Naotoshi Shida is on board for it, and for those who don’t know the famous animator he’s worked on other huge series like Dragon Ball Z, Death Note, Smile Precure!, Saint Seiya Omega, and of course, One Piece. For examples of his great animated sequences, he’s animated fights such as the one between Marco and Kizaru, and Luffy fighting the three Admirals at Whiteford.

So this sequence will surely be one fans will not want to miss. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.