‘One Piece’ Reveals Hilarious Cover Art for Volume 92

One Piece‘s Wano arc is well underway in the manga, and fans have been enjoying seeing the entire Straw Hat crew in one place again as they have bounced off of one another with some hilarious moments as a result.

One of the most hilarious gags has been reflected on the cover of the next volume of the series. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#ONEPIECE Volume 92 Cover What do you think? pic.twitter.com/y5ZbKnUSa8 — One Piece Forum (@opforum_net) February 18, 2019

Volume 92 collects some of the earlier moments of the One Piece manga, and has some of the major highlights featured on the cover. Alongside revealing the color schemes for Kaido’s dragon form and mysterious new additions Komurasaki and Otoko, the focus of the cover is on Luffy and Eustass Kid’s interactions in Kaido’s prison camp. But those reveals are not the star of the show on this newest cover.

The star of the show is without a doubt the illustration on the bottom, which is taken from a compilation of panels in Chapter 924 of the series. Robin, Franky, and Usopp take on this strange face when they surprisingly find out that Luffy fought Kaido head on. When the Straw Hats reunited on Wano, they enacted a plan to hide in secret and build a rebel army to fight against Kaido’s forces. They were supposed to go about this quietly, which is why the three of them can’t help but react like this when they see their captain did the complete opposite of what he was supposed to do.

What makes matters even more hilarious is that the three of them didn’t even know Luffy was in Wano until news of his fight and subsequent imprisonment spread around the country. As for Zoro’s face, he was eating at the time and a blend of surprise and fullness crossed his face at the reveal. It was a good way for fans to reconnect with these characters after such a long time, too.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.