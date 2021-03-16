One Piece Cliffhanger Reintroduces a Shocking Hero

✖

One Piece is on another level these days thanks to the Wano saga. Whether you watch the anime or read the manga, the island nation is giving our heroes one hell of an adventure. These days, the manga is taking fans on a wilder ride than ever thanks to its rising climax, and chapter 1007 took everyone by surprise with one hero's truly shocking comeback.

So you have been warned! There are significant spoilers below for One Piece chapter 1007!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

If you are caught up with the manga, then you are likely in shock over the big cliffhanger. Chapter 1007 was intense enough before its final two pages crept in. Fans were reunited with the samurai after a mysterious figure nursed them back to health following their battle with Kaido. All of the fighters seem a bit woozy, and things get even crazier when a very familiar silhouette walks into the room.

And who could it be? Well, it is none other Kozuki Oden back from the dead.

The man steps into the room in full light where he tells his vassals how much he's missed them all. "You're so much older now," Oden tells the group as they laugh.

Of course, the group is thrown back in shock at the sight. After all, Oden is dead so far as they know. They watched their master die decades ago, but here he is before them. This version of Oden seems younger than we last saw him, so fans are left to wonder whether this comeback is simply an illusion. Of course, some time-travel shenanigans could be to blame given Toki's special gift, and we know Oden's wife would not be beneath such intervention. So for now, fans will have to wait and see what comes to light with the manga's next chapter!

What do you think about this shocking comeback? Do you think One Piece is bringing back Oden for real or...?