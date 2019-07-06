One Piece Reveals New Wano Arc Images

One Piece‘s Wano arc is finally upon us, and the anticipation has reached a fever pitch as each new look at what’s to come seemed to look even better than the last one. After being teased for years, Luffy and the entire Straw Hat crew has finally all gathered in the Wano Country and the series will be going through a dramatic shift. This of course includes a new opening theme sequence for the series too.

The official One Piece website revealed a batch of images from the new opening theme sequence, and they tease that it’s going to be pretty packed with spoilers. Especially give how one of the first images they have officially shared is of Kaido’s true form. Check it out below!

Screenshots from Over The Top, the upcoming opening theme by Hiroshi Kitadani. pic.twitter.com/Xx9PY2T9rZ — The One Piece Podcast ✊✖️ (@OnePiecePodcast) July 6, 2019

The new opening theme for the Wano arc is titled “Over the Top,” and will be performed by the returning Hiroshi Kitadani (who famously performed the first opening theme, “We Are!”). Shouko Fujibayashi is writing the lyrics for the theme, Kohei Tanaka is composing it, and Takayuki Negishi is arranging the theme. These images from the sequence see a new look for Luffy, another look at Zoro, and even a full spread of the Straw Hats’ Wano makeovers. But that’s not what stands out.

There’s a fierce image of a blue dragon, and this is a spoiler, but it’s Kaido’s true form. It’s a reveal that happens early on in the Wano arc, so it’s not exactly a big spoiler, but it definitely hints that the opening itself will be full of things that fans can dig through if they want to learn more about the Wano arc.

Opening themes have been full of spoilers in the past, but this one might have just a little more fans should be wary of. At least there’s a silver lining in that it’s going to look pretty good as it spoils things for fans who have not read ahead in the manga.

