New One Piece Arc Trailer Shows Off Anime’s Best Animation Yet

One Piece is entering a new world with the upcoming Wano Country arc. Exploring an isolated nation that feels closer to feudal Japan than anything Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates have encountered, the gang with need some stellar animation to hit home what may be the greatest story arc in One Piece history. With the arc beginning on July 7th, fans are anxious to know as much as possible about the upcoming country of Wano, with this trailer giving audiences a much better idea of the stellar animation that they’re in for.

Twitter User Murad posted a gif of some of the sword slashing action displayed in the trailer, proving that this new style is doing wonders for Zoro’s already impressive sword wielding skills:

Wano Sakuga Soooooo goooooood 😭 pic.twitter.com/drJLHXmhcK — Murad (@0XMURADX0) July 2, 2019

With Zoro cutting through opponents as if they were nothing and Luffy managing to dodge cannonballs with ease, we couldn’t be more excited to see the fast paced action of the Wano arc brought to life in this new style. Taking a page from the Dragon Ball franchise thanks in part to new director Tatsuya Nagamine, who worked on Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the latest episodes will clearly display the same level of action that was experienced in that feature length film.

Wano sees the reunion of the Straw Hat Pirates in full, all having trained after the time skip to get ready for new threats that are coming their way. The newest arc promises to offer several threats to Luffy and his crew, most notably in the forms of Kaida and Big Mom as they make their way to the island, fighting with one another to determine who gains the privilege of taking down the Straw Hats.

