One Piece Meets Waldo in New Collab Poster

Where's Waldo has long been a series unlike anything else out there, revealing countless images where readers attempted to spot the striped figure out in a crowd, but it seems that a certain Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates will be joining the montages will an upcoming One Piece collaboration. With the crossover event celebrating the twenty-fourth anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise, the mangaka will be creating a poster for an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that will recreate the War For Wano location of Onigashima, with Waldo most likely hidden in the mix of Grand Line characters.

The War For Wano Arc has been one of the most action-packed battles in the history of One Piece, assembling thousands of pirates to fight for the future of not only the isolated nation but the entirety of the Grand Line. Luffy recently was catapulted into the sea, seemingly unable to defeat the new form of Kaido who has been able to fuse both his human form with that of his dragon side that he has access to thanks to the Devil Fruit known as the Fish Fish Fruit. Using this Devil Fruit to help in granting his underlings some insane abilities of their own, the Straw Hats are now facing down untold swathes of villains.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece shared the new poster, as well as details for the upcoming collaboration, that will see Waldo dropped into the Shonen world that was created by Eiichiro Oda and has remained one of the top Shonen series for decades:

