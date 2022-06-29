One Piece Teases How Important "D" Really Is

One Piece has been steadily revealing more clues about the mysterious "D" initial in Luffy and many other characters' names, and the newest chapter of the series has dropped yet another interesting clue teasing just how important that "D" really is to the world at large. Ever since fans had asked Oda about what the "D" in Luffy's name stood for, series creator Eiichiro Oda has been building on this mystery as Luffy's not only tied to other characters who share the same mysterious initial, but to the even more ominous "Will of D" that has been mentioned a few time over the course of the series so far.

With the series now getting ready for the final saga of the manga overall, the newest chapter before Oda went on a Summer hiatus is putting the cap on the final moments of the Wano Country arc. Moving ahead from here to an even bigger future for the manga's story as a whole, the newest chapter of the series has dropped another major clue about this mysterious "D" initial as one of the Elders in the World Government wanted to keep the initial from being printed in Luffy's newest bounty poster following his fight with Kaido and Big Mom.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1053 of One Piece continues exploring the fallout of the Wano Country arc, and news of Luffy's exploits have already reached the outside world. At Mariejois, one of the Elders is trying to stop the presses before the news reaches the entire ocean and yells at one of his subordinates over the fact that Luffy's picture has not only been updated, but the fact that he told them to remove the "D" initial from Luffy's name. While he doesn't say why, it's clear that this is tied to the fact that Luffy's become a new Emperor following Wano.

Now that Luffy's gotten the most prominent position in the seas he's ever had, and not only does his new photo further his ties with the legendary Joyboy (something that will likely get a rise out of the rest of the seas), the "D" initial in his name is just as big of a thorn in the world government's side. It goes to further demonstrate just how important that "WIll of D" truly is, and with the manga kicking off its final saga next, hopefully it won't be too much longer until we get a full explanation for it all.

What do you think about the "D" in Luffy's name? What do you think the Will of D will actually turn out to be? Why is the government so worried about it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!