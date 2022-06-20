One Piece Gifts Luffy Their Highest Bounty Yet

One Piece is pushing forward this week with a big chapter, and it dropped enough reveals to keep fans busy during its summer hiatus. After all, the Wano saga is over, and the New World is coming to terms with the game-changing ordeal. Now, the World Government is beginning to respond on its own terms, and its reaction was to drop its highest bounty ever on Monkey D. Luffy.

The update came this week as One Piece put out its latest chapter. The release is the last for some weeks as creator Eiichiro Oda is taking a break ahead of the manga's final act. Of course, that means he wanted to go out with a bang, and Oda did just that by dropping a three billion berry bounty on Luffy and two others.

According to the revised bounty list, Luffy is now wanted dead or alive for three billion berries. The same bounty was given to Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid for good measure. After all, these three captains hit up Wano to free the island nation from Kaido's rule. And while Luffy took out the Beasts Pirates captain, Law and Kid took care of Big Mom to everyone's delight.

READ MORE: One Piece Crowns New Four Emperors After Wano | One Piece Art Gives Wano's Finale a Traditional Makeover | One Piece Creator Draws J-Pop Star Who Voices Uta

Of course, some One Piece fans were quick to question why Luffy got the same bounty as the other two captains given his wild new power. The World Government has openly shared its fear of Luffy behind the scenes, so many expected the pirate to earn a bounty upwards of five billion like Kaido. However, it seems the government doesn't want to out its feelings about Luffy just yet. By giving the captains equal bounties, no one is tipped off about how special Luffy is, but fans are sure the Straw Hat leader will do something soon to hike up his bounty even higher.

What do you make of One Piece's new bounty for Luffy? Did you expect the pirate and his comrades to blow up in price like they did? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.