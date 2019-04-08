‘One Piece’ Makes Unexpected Wrestlemania Appearance

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the biggest manga and anime franchises of all time, and fans of the series have been known to pop up in the most surprising of places. But what’s a better way for a fan to show their support for the series at one of the biggest sports entertainment events of the year? The WWE showcased their biggest showcase of the year with Wrestlemania 35 over the weekend, and some fans noticed the Straw Hats’ Jolly Roger making a hilarious cameo.

As spotted by @Colonelph and himynameisyimbo on Reddit, some fans managed to wave the Straw Hats’ famous Jolly Roger in the massive crowd at MetLife Stadium and even managed to get it on camera.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, a fan managed to slip the Straw Hats’ famous flag into a shot as Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman held the Universal Title into the sky. Fans usually raise all kinds of banners and posters in support of their favorite WWE Superstars during events, and this is just one of the many cool ways fans have shown their support for other properties.

Fans often managed to sneak all kinds of in-jokes and references into the crowds, so it might not be long before One Piece gets another shout out. It will be even more appropriate for Wrestlemania 36 next year as it will be taking on a pirate theme when it hits Tampa Bay, FL. If you want to find out more about WWE’s huge Wrestlemania 35 event, you can find out everything that happened with our coverage here.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!