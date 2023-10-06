One Piece Writer Teases the Big Theme of Season 2

Netflix wasted little time confirming that their live-action take on One Piece was getting a second season once the first season came to a close. Luckily for showrunners like Matt Owens, there is plenty of source material to pull from for both season two and potential seasons in the future. In a recent interview with the outlet Deadline, Owens took the opportunity to discuss what the creative minds responsible for the live-action adaptation are thinking when it comes to the major theme of the upcoming season.

While hardly confirmed at this point, there are several locales that Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates will visit should One Piece's second season follow the source material. Environments like Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta house some major characters and moments for the shonen swashbucklers. When the second season was confirmed by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka also all but confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper would be joining the cast. Considering Chopper is a human/reindeer hybrid, it will be interesting to see how Netflix decides to portray the Straw Hat doctor in the "real world".

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece Season 2's Theme

Matt Owens lays out that both himself and the writers on Netflix's One Piece are aiming to explore leadership with Season 2 as the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey, "Without saying too much, and speaking to any new characters that we might meet, I would say a major theme that we're working with in Season 2 is the challenge of leadership. From Luffy's perspective, he's got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line. They're doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility. And that theme ties into some other stories and characters that I won't give away just yet. But the challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in Season 2."

Aside from the live-action series, 2023 has been a major year for Luffy and his crew in both the manga and anime adaptations. In the television series, the War for Wano has come to an end with Monkey D. Luffy claiming victory against Kaido. In the pages of the manga, the final saga has been playing out which promises to see the Straw Hat Pirates sail off into the sunset. Wherever One Piece goes in the future, 2023 will be a tough year to beat.

