One Piece Artwork Gives Zoro the Perfect 3DCG Makeover

We’d be hard pressed to think of a more exciting time in the franchise of One Piece than right now for Roronoa Zoro. The swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates crew, the recent story arc involving Wano Country has given the green haired pirate a serious power boost thanks in part to the acquisition of the new sword Enma. Enma, as you may recall, is the only sword in existence that has been known to actually injure the steel skinned Beast Pirate named Kaido. With Zoro having reunited with the Straw Hats and continuing his journey in Wano, one One Piece fan has decided to give the ronin a perfect 3D CG makeover!

Reddit User Bajjiii shared this amazing interpretation of Zoro, holding his swords in his traditional manner with one of them clenched between his teeth, ready to take on any pirate, or member of the military, that may get in his path to reach the legendary treasure of Gol D Roger:

Following the two year time skip of One Piece, Zoro was one of the last Straw Hat Pirates to reunite with the rest of the crew, throwing himself into learning new sword techniques and becoming a stronger warrior overall. When he first met Luffy in the isolationist nation, the two barely had time for much of a reunion as they were forced to fight the maniacal member of the “Worst Generation” Hawkins and the underling of the Beast Pirate Kaido, ironically named Bat-Man.

Zoro managing to master the legendary sword Enma in such a short amount of time, even managing to completely cut an entire coastline in half, is an ability that the Straw Hats will desperately need as the war of Wano moves to the forefront.

What do you think of this 3D model for One Piece's favorite swordsman? Do you think that Zoro will be the one to deliver the killing blow to Kaido in the finale of the Wano Arc?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.