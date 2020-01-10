One Piece Artwork Gives Zoro the Perfect Witcher Makeover

The Witcher has recently taken the world by storm thanks to the Netflix original live action series that put Superman actor Henry Cavill into the role of Geralt. With the series becoming one the streaming service’s most popular shows at present, one fan has decided to create a unique amalgamation that takes the swordsman that is Geralt and merges him with the best swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates in Zoro!

Reddit User OPSHP shared this amazing artwork that takes the green haired ronin that pals around with Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates and fuses him with the protagonist of the Witcher, proving that either swordsman would work well in one anothers’ universes:

With a second season of The Witcher already confirmed thanks to Henry Cavill, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that based on the popularity of the first season, more episodes were an eventuality. As the series explored the magical, albeit deadly world of Geralt, it gave us a look into some of the scariest creatures lurking in the shadows of the streaming service.

Zoro has been one of the most important characters of One Piece’s Wano arc to date, wandering the isolated nation following the time skip arc of the pirate franchise. Having already reunited with Luffy, the green haired swordsman has inherited some of the legendary swords of Wano and is looking to be an instrumental part of the upcoming war being brought to the door step of Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

One Piece’s recent arc has been the perfect place for Zoro to show off his skills, as the aesthetic of Wano worked hand in hand with Zoro’s aesthetic. Regardless of how the storyline ends, it’s clear that Zoro will continue to play an important role for the resistance against the nefarious forces of Wano Country.

