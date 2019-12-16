One-Punch Man Breaks Through with This Cute Cosplay

One-Punch Man fans know a thing or two about laughing at themselves. While the show has its serious moments, the parodic series is best-known for its humor. Sure, Saitama might be able to obliterate all of Earth in a single hit, but the easygoing guy is not the type to get out of sorts. Really, the hero is up for just about anything… even if that means turning into a cat.

Over on Instagram, a fan proved that was the case for One-Punch Man with a single photo. The account cat_cosplay shared a pic of an adorable kitty masquerading as Saitama, and netizens are sure the hero himself would give his approval.

And if he didn’t, One-Punch Man can expect to make a new nemesis.

As you can see above, this golden-black calico is downright adorable in their yellow jumper. The kitty is wearing a soft top with sleeves just like Saitama. The red accent is clearly shown on the sleeves’ cuffs, and there is a zipper to top off the shirt.

Finally, the rest of the look comes together with a simple white cape. The look is right out of the anime itself, and the only thing that might make this better is a Sphinx cat. After all, the breed is famous for its hairless trait, and One-Punch Man is known for being bald. But as you can tell, this kitty is pulling off the anime look despite all their gorgeous fur.

If this cosplay has you itching for more One-Punch Man, you are in for a wait. Season two ended earlier this year to mixed reviews and is currently airing its English dub on Toonami every Saturday. At this time, no season three has been announced, but fans of the anime are keeping their fingers crossed.

What do you make of this kitty cosplay?

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.