‘One-Punch Man’ Creator Updates Web Comic After 2-Year Hiatus

One-Punch Man is back in more ways than one. With its second season upon fans, it has never been easier to reconnect with Saitama, and the hero’s creator is making sure of that. After all, the original One-Punch Man web comics have been updated, and fans had to do a double take over the update.

After all, it has been more than a year since the comic was updated, and readers are excited to check out the new chapter.

Over on Twitter, the creator of One-Punch Man confirmed an update for the comic has gone live. The artist known as ONE told fans the web comic had been updated, and he included some art to make the announcement.

ONE updates the One-Punch Man web comic for the first time in two years. First plot point: “The famously crap manga artist WARN stopped updating his web comic two years ago. It turns out a monster ate him.” https://t.co/Q5EPvnjwez — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 8, 2019

As you can see above, the artwork is in black-and-white as usual. Saitama is seen rocking on playground ride, and he is dressed in his usual hero outfit. The lead is looking dejected to say the least, and fans are flocking to check out the Japanese web-comic’s update as expected.

If you are trying to stay away from spoilers, then One-Punch Man will try to keep you updated through its anime. After years of waiting, its second season went live this week to mixed reviews. The premiere was slow to start, and some animation gurus were unhappy with the show’s changed aesthetic. However, plenty others were happy to see Saitama back, and they are eager to see how the season will shape up as it continues.

One-Punch Man season two is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. The synopsis of One-Punch Man season two can be found below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

