‘One-Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares Bloody New Garou Sketch

One-Punch Man‘s second season is underway, and one of the biggest additions to the series fans will see over the course of the next few episodes is the “human monster” Garou. While fans have seen a tease of his monstrous strength in the last episode of the series, but the character has gone on to do much more in the manga release of the series. One-Punch Man‘s manga was hit with a small delay recently, and illustrator Yusuke Murata shared a bloody new sketch of Garou in order to ease the pain.

This bloody look for Gaoru comes particularly late into the Monster Association saga, so fans may not seen this make an anime debut until the series gets a season three. Nevertheless, it’s a striking look with and without context.

Murata shared this sketch as an apology to fans and to thank them for their patience, but fans were just happy to get a slick new look at Garou. There’s even a hidden Saitama in the image somewhere, which makes it all the more hilarious. This does reflect how much of a focus Garou has had in the manga lately, and this bloody look for him is a good snapshot of just how he looks in the current arc of the series.

But fans are beginning to see what Garou’s all about in the anime series as he’s begun his tirade against the Hero Association. In search of a fulfilling fight, he’s ready to tear down everything that makes heroes what they are in this world. It’s part of why fans were drawn to him so much, and now anime fans will soon see more of why fans are so in love with this fighter.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

