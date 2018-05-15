This Is The ‘One Punch Man’ And ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Mash-Up You Didn’t Know You Needed

Anime mash-ups are some of the most creative experiments by fans, but the latest mash-up brings two series together than we all had no idea that we needed in our lives.

One mad genius mashed together One Punch Man with the opening style and theme of Cowboy Bebop and the results are just too good for words.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YouTube user TheCheeseKnight shared the video of “One Punch Bebop” and it’s a brilliant mix of character, style, and just genius editing that makes this all work. You can check out their profile at the link here for more videos, such as this equally hilarious an ingenious mash-up of Evangelion and K-On!

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

The series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

For those unfamiliar with Cowboy Bebop, the series was first created by Sunrise in 1998. It was directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno. Set in the year 2071, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel, and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop.

Original creator/director of the series Shinichiro Watanabe has revealed a new anime project Carol & Tuesday, and fans can even buy a recreation of Spike Spiegel’s famous suit. Cowboy Bebop has a wide range of fans too, even expanding to the creator of Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents‘ Butch Hartman who drew a picture of Spike hanging out with Cosmo in his signature style.

From May 15 to June 10 lucky fans will able to experience a special collaboration Cowboy Bebop cafe in Japan, which is being advertised by a brand new piece of art from character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto. The collaboration with Animate Cafe will bring limited goods and a special Cowboy Bebop themed menu to the Osaka and Akibahara locations in Japan.