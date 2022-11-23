One-Punch Man Creator Shares New Look at Upcoming Series, Versus

The creator of One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 simply goes by the moniker, ONE, and is responsible for creating some of the biggest battles in the history of the anime medium. With the mangaka set to release the first chapter of his new manga later this week, new details have emerged when it comes to this battle royale series, which has a premise that is fit to bursting with explosive potential. If there's one thing that ONE does right when it comes to his anime stories, it's action.

Versus, as it has been described so far, will focus on forty-seven heroes that are pitted against forty-seven demons in a battle that sounds similar to the likes of Record of Ragnarok, an anime series that saw some of humanity's finest pitted against the strongest deities in an effort to save the planet Earth. Set to arrive on November 26th, the series will be released via one of Shueisha's biggest publications and will see the mysterious manga writer teaming up with artist Kyoutaro Azuma, who has worked on some notable fighting manga in the past including King of Fighters and Tenkaichi for example.

Versus One

The upcoming Shonen Sirius publication has a new cover that features two of the main protagonists of ONE's new series, showing off one of the warriors that will be defending mankind and what appears to be some sort of pig, fairy creature that will most likely be the comic relief in this wild war:

(Photo: Shueisha)

On the anime front, ONE has some big things on the horizon as Mob Psycho 100 continues to release new episodes as a part of its third season focusing on the powerful headcase known as Mob, and One-Punch Man has confirmed that a third season is on the way which will further dive into the conflict between Saitama and the Monster Association. With the latter also set to receive a live-action feature-length film from Sony Entertainment, plenty of anime fans are anxious to see what new stories ONE has bouncing around their head and they'll find out in a few days' time.

Are you hyped for the newest works from the mysterious ONE? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of ONE.