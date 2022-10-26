One-Punch Man Creator Reveals First Look at New Series, Versus

One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 are two of the biggest titles in anime, and they both came from the mind of one man. Years ago, the comic artist ONE brought the series to life, and their characters have gone on to become legends in the industry. Soon, ONE will introduce some more icons as they've got a new manga on the horizon, and we have been given our first look at the title.

As you can see below, the official Twitter for ONE's new manga with Azuma Kyootaro has launched. It celebrated by posting a special ad for Versus that will appear in magazines this weekend, and this sneak peek has fans geeking out.

What Do We Know About Versus So Far?

Right now, fans know little about Versus, but this first look does show us some of its top characters. To the left, we can see a soldier dressed in metal armor, and their place in the forefront suggests they will be the main protagonist of some sort. Other warriors are pictured in this ad as well, and in the center, a strange pig-nosed fairy can be seen hovering around the fighters.

So far as its story goes, Versus has shared its premise, and it will follow 47 heroes tasked to fight against 47 demons. The matches will be part of a tournament established by a so-called Demon Lord, so fans can expect to see some supernatural themes in this manga. Kyotaro is illustrating the manga while ONE pens the story and drafts a few character designs. So as you can see, this project is definitely a labor of love for the two creators.

Currently, Versus is slated to release its first chapter on November 26th. Shonen Sirius will carry the title, and at this time, there is no word on whether Versus will be simulpublished in English.

Will you be checking out this new series when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.