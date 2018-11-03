‘One-Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares Spooky Halloween Sketch

One-Punch Man‘s manga may be in the middle of its most intense, battle filled arc of the series yet, but that doesn’t mean that its characters can’t take a break for a brief celebration of the recent spooky holiday.

One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata shared a Halloween sketch of the characters to Twitter, and Saitama and the others are feeling the spooky Fall spirit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Murata shared this Halloween sketch to Twitter, hilariously admitting it’s a bit late. But fans were excited to see the new art nonetheless as it puts Saitama and the others in a cute new situation. Having a costume party, the sketch features Saitama in a jack-o-lantern costume enjoying a pie while Genos, dressed as Frankenstein’s monster, looks on happily.

Along with the main duo are other recent favorites such as Child Emperor dressed as a vampire, Watchdog Man (who is already wearing an appropriate costume), Zombieman, the cute witch duo of Tatsumaki and her sister Fubuki, and there are even some antagonists thrown in for good measure such as Speed-o’-Sound Sonic (who is in a cat costume) and Garou.

It’s great to see the series’ characters relax for even a little bit given how wild the manga has been lately as the Hero Association has begun a full on war with the Monster Association. The series has only scratched the surface of the battles so far, and fans are waiting to see Saitama jump into the action himself.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

J.C. Staff has also recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.