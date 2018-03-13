‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Stuns Fans With New Manga Update

There are manga superstars and then there are manga gods. Over the years, guys like Eiichiro Oda have found themselves grouped into the latter delegation thanks to their consistency. One Piece may have nearly 900 chapters to its name, but you don’t have to be at that number to request the godly membership.

No, Yusuke Murata knows there are other ways to join the club. After all, the artist overseeing One Punch Man seems to be a card-carrying member thanks to his latest update.

Taking to Twitter, Murata gave fans an update about the next chapter of One Punch Man. As you can see below, the artist confirmed the new chapter is well over 100 pages, but this is nothing new for the artist.

After all, Murata’s last few chapters of One Punch Man have all been 100+ pages.

As you can see below, fans are beginning to wonder how Murata gets this kind of work done. Doing 100 pages of anything is a tall order, but this all-star gets the job done on time each month. Not only does the artist get his pages in on time, but each one contains truly flawless artwork. Murata doesn’t skimp on details in an effort to bump his page count. Somehow, the One Punch Man overlord does both.

Right now, there is no word on when the manga artist will see chapter 89 of One Punch Man go out, but fans expect it to be soon. March 2018 is here, and the series has released a new chapter this month. Back in February, Murata ensured two chapters were published while one went live in January. If the pattern holds true, fans will get at least one chapter of One Punch Man this month, and they will likely get two if Murata continues his beastly pace.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

