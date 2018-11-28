This ‘One-Punch Man’ Cosplay Of Genos Can’t Be Beat

If there is a fandom out there that has cosplay down, it would be the anime community. Over the years, fans around the world have helped level up the state of anime cosplays, and one dedicated fan just took a favorite cyborg somewhere he’s never been before.

So, if you are ready to see one of the best Genos looks ever, there’s a One-Punch Man cosplayer you need to meet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, social media did its thing by sharing a truly impressive look by Full Health Cosplay. The fan has become well-known on Instagram for their intricate looks, but Reddit began buzzing after a short clip of Full Health’s Genos cosplay made the rounds.

As you can see above, the clip sees Full Health in costume with their blonde hair cut short. Donning a white shirt, the cosplayer has lights lining their chest to mimic Genos’ robotic body, and things get even more impressive when Full Health flexes their arms. Or, perhaps in this case, their guns.

The video sees Full Health show off their mechanical arms. The loops sees part of the cosplayer’s arm braces expand and light up. A plume of fog is also seen pouring from the vents, giving the cosplay a steamy look which Genos would love.

Taking to Reddit, Full Health stopped by to plug their cosplay Instagram and detail how they created the impressive arm braces.

“For a quick run down, this costume is 3D printed after being modeled in blender. I first scanned by body with an XboX kinect setup to give me my general body contour and some dimensional accuracy. The lights are 12V LED strips that I get on amazon (warm white) and diffuse either with diffusion paper/film or I buy the waterproof lights and sand the covering,” Full Health explained.

“The lights open with 5v servos in the arms, and the trigger from a teensy with a prop shield (accelerometer) to trigger when I make a snap motion with my wrist (triggers at a acceleration threshold for non linear actions). The smoke is a vape machine hooked up to fish pumps I modified from a design that Waynes Workshop lays out in a tutorial video on his youtube!”

If you want to see what else Full Health is working on in the cosplay scene, you can find their Instagram page here. The fan says they’re currently working on a Link look a la Breath of the Wild as well as Neir Replicant.

So, what do you make of this cosplay? Is it at the top of your One-Punch Man list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training everyday.