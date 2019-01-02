‘One-Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares Special New Year Sketch

One-Punch Man‘s second season is one of the most anticipated anime returns of 2019, but the manga release of the series is still going as strong as when it first began thanks to the work of series creator ONE and illustrator Yusuke Murata.

Murata often shares cool new sketches featuring the characters to Twitter, and the same can be said by how he’s ringing in the Year of the Boar with a hilariously monstrous take on it featuring Saitama and Genos.

The sketch not only celebrates 2019, but features a cute new look at Saitama and Genos as the two of them (with matching scarves, as many fans have been quick to point out) look to the sky as a rampaging boar attacks the city (along with some smaller monster threats for good measure). But just like in the series, the two of them are not particularly bothered by this new development as taking out monsters is just an average day in the life for these two.

Fans will get to see the two in anime form soon enough, however, as Season 2 of the series premieres this April. One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs.

The voice cast for the season includes Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, Yuki Kaji as Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Aoi Yuki as Terrible Tornado, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang, Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai, Minami Takayama as Child Emperor, Tessyo Genda as Metal Knight, and Yuichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider.

Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”