One-Punch Man Cosplay Duo Puts Hilarious New Spin on Saitama vs. Sonic

The relationship between Saitama and Speed O’ Sound Sonic has always been a rocky one. With the anti-hero ninja setting his goal as being the defeat of the One-Punch Man himself, we’ve seen their hilarious, brief fights take place where the “hero for fun” always makes short work at the faster than light ninja. In the most recent season, Sonic attempted to take things up a notch but ultimately failed. Now, two fans of the franchise have given their own amazing and unique vision of what these two frenemies may look like in the real world!

Instagram User QuueBD shared this amazing couple cosplay that re-imagines the dynamic between the One-Punch Man and the self-exiled member of the mysterious ninja clan that at one point did his best to become a part of the Monster Association, the main antagonists of the franchise’s second season:

Though we aren’t certain if Sonic will make an appearance in the upcoming OVA, we do of course know that Saitama will be appearing in the soon to be released separate installment of the “Hero For Fun”.

Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man's second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”