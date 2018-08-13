‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 Infects Fans With Serious Hype

If you haven’t heard the good news, you should know One-Punch Man has fans worldwide rejoicing these days. After a lengthy wait, it seems the release of its new season has been decided upon, and social media is still buzzing about the big premiere.

Over the weekend, fans were first informed about One-Punch Man‘s plans. The series hosted an anime event in Japan to celebrate all things Saitama, and it was there J.C. Staff confirmed season two will be dropping in April 2019.

As you can see below, fans are still raving about the news. For one, the announcement gave peace of mind to fans after a rumor assigning the season to a 2020 debut went viral. The 2019 date is far sooner than the first date rumored, and J.C. Staff gifted fans with a look at the season.

While the teaser trailer for One-Punch Man season two did not have new footage, a key visual for the project was shown. A poster featuring Saitama and Genos was released after it was shown in Japan. The background of the poster introduced a newcomer to the anime named Garou, a favorite character from the manga. So, you can imagine the excitement fans felt seeing the character animated for the first time.

A short synopsis for the new season was also released along with its cast list. You can check out the blurb below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

