One-Punch Man Season 2 Reveals New Crop of Powerful Heroes

With a new season come new heroes to explore. One-Punch Man has been given the added threat of not just the Monster Association, but also Garou, a villainous martial artist hellbent on bringing down the heroes of the world. With the creativity that the anime and manga pump into their villains, they also manage to bring the same level of quality to their heroes. Whether they be S-Class, A-Class, B-Class, or C-Class, each of the heroes has a unique appearance and power set, with some of them leaning into the bizarre.

From Underdog Man to Pig God to Child Emperor, this new line of heroes may not reach the same levels of power that Saitama does, or even Genos, but they make for a hilarious and interesting addition to the series’ second season without a doubt.

Underdog Man is the first new hero that we’ll be covering, with his appearance being just as ridiculous as his name. The strange canine hero first battles against the medusa monster sent topside by the Monster Association. To the surprise of viewers though, Underdog Man was revealed to actually not be a “real hero” at all, rather being controlled by the powers of our next entrant.

Child Emperor is the controller of Underdog Man, with his abilities clearly being deeply rooted in mastering technology. As Underdog Man loses its fight against the medusa, the young super genius finds himself in a pickle as he’s unable to reach his backpack to defend himself against the monster. Luckily, Child Emperor is rescued by the next hero in our series.

Ah yes, the man, the myth, the legend: Pig God. The enormous hero makes short work of the medusa, sucking it down in one gulp with his power clearly being the ability to eat anything. A grotesque and hilarious power to be sure, but it definitely comes in handy from time to time, to say nothing of his invulnerability thanks to his huge frame.

Perhaps the creepiest entry into our series of new heroes in the “One-Punch-Verse” is Drive Knight. A robotic hero who slices through villains with ease, Drive Knight wields a body that is somewhat centaur-like and threatens monsters with torturous deaths should they not give him whatever information he is looking for at the time. Ranked ninth in the Class S section, it should be interesting to see just how powerful this hero is.

Death Gatling is the first of the A-Class heroes featured here with little else to go on to be honest. The scarred hero earns the name of “Gatling” thanks to the gatling gun that is attached to his left arm. While managing to rally the other A-class heroes in their battle against the monster’s, he’s unfortunately interrupted by our next hero.

Flashy Flash moves quicker than lightning, wielding a sword that effortlessly cuts down monsters in his path. In the most recent installment of One-Punch Man, FF manages to save the A-Class heroes from a monster before the heroes are even able to enter into battle. Both Flashy Flash, Death Gatling, and the rest of these heroes are then in turn saved thanks to Terrible Tornado.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”