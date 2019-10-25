One-Punch Man Season 2 OVA Releases First Trailer

Though the second season of Saitama and friends ended with the recent conclusion of One-Punch Man, fans won’t have to wait long to revisit the “hero for fun” as he arrives in a brand new OVA special. Releasing on November 26th of this year, it’s clear that the One-Punch Man may have finished his part in the super powered martial arts tournament, but he still has plenty of gas in tank as he continues his search for an enemy that can finally come close to defeating him. To get ready for the OVA’s release, Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming television special.

Twitter User Air_News01 shared the recent trailer for the upcoming One-Punch Man OVA special, along with the release date that will have the movie arriving next month, November, for fans of Saitama and the rest of the Hero Association:

The recently released trailer is surprisingly bereft of action, focusing instead on Bang and Atomic Samurai taking a day off from the hero game and relaxing with a day of fishing. With the two high ranking heroes fighting against space aliens and rogue martial artists, they’ve certainly earned a vacation, short as it may be.

Bang was especially busy this season, trying to bring down the “hero killer” that he helped to create in Garou, one of the biggest antagonists running around in One-Punch Man today. Whether or not Garou will be making an appearance in this upcoming OVA is still up in the air, though we’ll be sure to let you know if he does!

The second season is complete, and directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”