One-Punch Man Season 2 OVA Shares New Promo

One-Punch Man‘s second season may not have released to very much critical acclaim, but the series is still one of the most popular action anime series out there. This means that fans won’t exactly give up on the series as a whole because of one funky season, so each new bit of anime from the franchise has been welcome as fans continue to watch to see how the anime improves with each new entry. The latest chance to see more of One-Punch Man comes with a new OVA anime special being bundled in with the latest home video release of the series in Japan.

The new OVA episode will be released alongside the fourth volume of the Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD release — which is currently slated to hits shelves January 28th in Japan. Because there’s no official English language release confirmed for this new OVA just yet, there’s currently no English subtitles for the new clip showing off the new OVA’s first scene. Check it out in the video above!

Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. If you’re looking to catch up and see what all the fuss is about, you can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. Viz Media officially describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Toonami will be making catching up with the English dub of Season 2 much easier very soon as it prepares to kick-off a major marathon of Season 2’s episodes on Saturday, December 21st. Celebrating the Christmas holiday break, this marathon will be airing all the episodes released for Season 2 on the Adult Swim programming block so far.