One-Punch Man Debuts Hilarious New Saitama Look

One-Punch Man‘s second season is gearing up for the major arc of the season as not only Garou the Human Monster has begun his hero hunt, but Saitama’s gotten a lot more interested in the world of martial arts. Though in order to participate in a tournament in which martial artists will gather to prove who’s strongest, Saitama will have to disguise himself as one of Bang’s pupils.

Which means that the series has debuted a hilarious new look for Saitama as he prepares to enter the tournament disguised as Charanko. But like his usual cheap self, Saitama’s wearing a goofy looking wig to try and pull it off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saitama’s goal for Season 2 has been set as he wants to find out more about martial arts, and this tournament is his best bet. Although entering the tournament as someone else is against the rules, Saitama is only thinking about that three million yen prize at the end of it. This results in two hilarious scenes in which he single-mindedly chases after this new goal. First is in getting the wig itself and he hilariously crosses paths with Garou without realizing it, and how he utterly destroys him afterwards.

Paying 3,000 yen (about $26.89 USD) for the Charanko wig, the second hilarious scene comes after the credits in which Saitama is trying on the new wig in the mirror. Genos spots him and immediately contacts Dr. Kuseno and updates him on Saitama’s “condition.” It turns out Genos had contacted Kuseno about artificial hair fibers and whether they can be implanted into skin.

Genos goes ahead and sets up this surgery, but Saitama quickly argues that he’s not planning to wear this wig for the rest of his life. It’s only for the tournament, and this is a relief to hear for both Genos and fans. This wig is hilarious, and soon fans will see it in motion when Saitama goes to fight martial artists.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!