One-Punch Man Season 2 Coming to Toonami

If you have been waiting to rock out to One-Punch Man season two on TV, then your wish will be granted shortly. The anime made its comeback this year to mixed reviews, but fans were glad to see Saitama suit up once more. Now, it looks like the caped hero is headed to U.S. cable as Toonami will bring One-Punch Man season two to its schedule shortly.

Over on Twitter, fans were given the great update. Toonami News posted the announcement confirming One-Punch Man will return to the late-night block. Season two is set to debut on October 12, and fans are glad for it.

After all, One-Punch Man has a massive fanbase in the U.S., and the show’s English dub is a favorite with fans. Many viewers were introduced to the anime via Netflix which has the English dub available, and One-Punch Man fans are happy to see season two preparing the dub.

At this point, there is no word on which actors will return to the dub. Max Mittelman voiced Saitama back in season one while Zach Aguilar oversaw Genos. Other voice actors such as Robbie Daymond, Ray Chase, Kyle Herbert, and others appeared in the first season. Plus, this second outing will need to cast talent to voice newcomers like Garou.

With the English dub set to debut on Toonami next month, fans are beginning to wonder when the second season will hit home video. Over in Japan, the first volume of the new season will hit shelves on October 25, so fans know the release will be after that date. Hopefully, Saitama makes it to Blu-ray in time for the holiday season as fans everywhere will want a bit of One-Punch Man to celebrate.

So, will you be checking out this series dubbed on Toonami? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.