‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Trailer Released

At long last, the trailer has come. After years away, One-Punch Man will return to television this spring, and its first full trailer has gone live.

As you can see above, the action-packed clip features all your favorite heroes. Saitama is seen front and center as expected, but the Caped Baldy is not alone. He is joined by the likes of Genos and the rest of the Heroes Association — but the group isn’t living clear and free nowadays.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to a new threat, One-Punch Man‘s world is more dangerous than ever before. A mysterious figure named Garou is out hunting down heroes, but his nearly limitless strength makes it impossible to defeat him. Clearly, this becomes a case for One-Punch Man to handle, and season two will explore this conflict.

According to reports, this new season will be going live on April 2. Viz Media has confirmed it secured a license for the property already, giving fans in the United States a chance to check out the long-awaited title. J.C. Staff was tasked with producing this new season after the first was overseen by Madhouse, so audiences will get to see a new take on the anime for better or worse this spring.

You can read more on season two’s story as its official synopsis can be found here: “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

So, will you be tuning into this new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!