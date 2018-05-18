‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 Rights Secured by Viz Media

It’s official: Viz Media has secured the rights for One Punch Man season 2! The official announcement was made over Twitter today, with some additional details for the season 2 release appearing on the Viz Website. Check those both out, below:

Announcement: Saitama’s back! VIZ is set to bring One-Punch Man Season 2 to fans. We’re not pulling any punches! pic.twitter.com/dlrdqq6wvK — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 16, 2018



“VIZ Media proudly announces that it has secured the master license for the second season of the smash hit anime action series, ONE-PUNCH MAN. The master license covers digital streaming, TV broadcast, EST, home media and merchandising rights for the property for the territories of North America, Latin America and Oceania. Additional details on Season 2 of ONE-PUNCH MAN will be announced as it becomes available.

Based on the best-selling manga series created by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, ONE-PUNCH MAN depicts the adventures of Saitama, a young man who only became a hero for fun. But after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong? “

The One Punch Man manga and anime series have quickly risen along with the newer crop of popular series like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, continuing to help the Japanese art forms achieve major crossover success on a global scale. Just yesterday, we reported on a possible leak that the season 2 premiere would drop at a One Punch Man live event taking place in Japan this August, and this announcement from Viz Media certainly does not discourage that possibility.

The series has been moved from Madhouse Inc. (Ninja Scroll, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust) over to J.C. Staff (Slayers, Darkside Blues), so there’s an intense amount of fan anticipation to see how the overall animation style and aesthetic may have changed during season 2’s production (hopefully for the better?). The character’s popularity has gotten so big that he’s even been the focus of some mashups with Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, pretty much proving that OPM has penetrated the pop-culture zeitgeist.

Be sure to check back to Comicbook.com/anime, as we will be keeping you updated as more One Punch Man season 2 details are revealed! Until then, you can catch up on season 1, which is streaming on Netflix.