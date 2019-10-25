One-Punch Man Illustrator Shares Amazing Spider-Man Far: From Home Artwork

Yusuke Murata is one of the most popular illustrators among anime and manga fans for his work with series like Eyeshield 21 and One-Punch Man, and even more so with his talented works paying tribute to other franchises. Murata has been a huge hit with illustrations for Spider-Man in the past for these incredible artworks for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and now he’s made his official return to the character for a special illustration included with the home video release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Japan.

Announced as a pack-in with a special booklet in the Premium Limited Edition Steel Book release for Spider-Man: Far From Home in Japan, the official Twitter account for the film unveiled a slick new piece of art illustrated by Murata giving fans a glimpse into many of the Mysterio battles of the big Marvel sequel.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available for purchase on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. The sequel continues Peter Parker’s story from Avengers: Endgame, and thankfully fans will see this story come to a close as Spider-Man will be getting one more outing as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It comes at a good time too considering many of the huge questions left at the end of Far From Home, and perhaps it will also lead to a new illustration from Yusuke Murata in the future considering he has quite the eye for the character.

