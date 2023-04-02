One-Punch Man Shares New Look at Tatsumaki and Fubuki's Past

The One-Punch Man manga has kicked off its newest arc with a renewed focus on the psychic powered sisters Tatsumaki and Fubuki, and the newest chapter of the One-Punch Man manga has shared a closer look at the sisters' past together. Following all of the chaos fighting against Garou and the Monster Association, the next major threat against the Hero Association has already revealed themselves. A group of powerful psychics are now making their move, and Tatsumaki and Fubuki have been quickly thrown into the mix as two of the only other heroes that could stack up against this mysterious new enemy.

Saitama suddenly found himself in the mix between the two sisters as Tatsumaki began using too much of her power and destroying the Hero Association's new hideout, and this launched a whole new fight where Tatsumaki was finally able to use the full scope of her power against an opponent that was able to handle it. With the fight coming to an and in One-Punch Man's latest chapter, fans got a look into Tatsumaki's past as she reflected on her relationship with the Number One hero, Blast.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One-Punch Man: What Were Tatsumaki and Fubuki Like in the Past?

Chapter 180 of Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump release of the One-Punch Man manga brings Tatsumaki's fight against Saitama to an end as she passes out after using too much of her power. This sparks a flashback of her time with Blast, as he urged Tatsumaki to use her power to help others. Tatsumaki then tries to save her sister as a result, and it's revealed that members of the evil psychic group had attacked the two of them way back when too.

The young Fubuki was then frightened after seeing Tatsumaki easily take out her attackers, and that fear ended up unlocking Fubuki's own psychic abilities as a result. It's something Tatsumaki ultimately blames herself for as she feels responsible for setting Fubuki on her currently harsh path, and even feels lost without Blast around to rely on anymore. But after fighting Saitama and seeing someone with enough power that she can respect once more, it seems Tatsumaki is finally starting to let her guard down little by little.

How do you feel about this look into Tatsumaki and Fubuki's past in One-Punch Man? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!