One-Punch Man Brings Saitama and Tatsumaki Closer Together

One-Punch Man has kicked off the highly anticipated fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki with the latest chapters of the manga, but the newest stage of the fight has surprisingly brought the two closer together in an unexpected way. The Hero Association is still in the midst of recovery from everything that happened in the war against Garou and the Monster Association, and things kicked off in this new era in a surprising fashion as a new group of psychics has begun to reveal themselves. With this new enemy, Tatsumaki and her sister Fubuki have taken the central stage of the action.

The previous chapters of the series saw Saitama stumble on Tatsumaki and Fubuki when the two of them were dealing with the fallout of an attack from this secret psychic group, and this lead to a full on fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki. As the fight continues with the latest chapter of the series, the two of them are starting to get closer to one another as Tatsumaki begins treating Saitama as more of a viable opponent that can deal with her massive power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Are Saitama and Tatsumaki Getting Closer?

Chapter 178 of Viz Media's release of One-Punch Man's manga continues the fight between Tatsumaki and Saitama, and the Terrible Tornado continues to assert that she's going this hard against the hero in order to measure whether or not he's a good fit for her sister. She hits him with several bursts of psychic power, and this ultimately sends him flying through a villain lair. Saitama and Tatsumaki quickly deal with this detour, but the two of them start to develop an interesting rapport.

Not only are they seeing eye to eye on those who are weaker than the two of them (seeing them as more nuisances than anything else), but their fight is all that's important as we also see them tearing through a number of buildings and even a monster. It's a dynamic that Saitama rarely gets to have against his opponents, and it's likely the same for Tatsumaki as few can match up to her strength. But as the fight continues, we'll see how it shakes out.

