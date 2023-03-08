One-Punch Man Animator Hypes Season 3 With Overwatch Pitch

It has been a hot minute since the anime world heard from One-Punch Man, but the franchise is keeping itself busy. While the One-Punch Man manga works on its new arc, all eyes are on the anime's next season. It wasn't long ago that reports confirmed One-Punch Man season 3 is happening, and the series is finding new ways to celebrate. One of those ways went live this year with help from Overwatch, and now an artist behind the One-Punch Man anime is hyping the crossover.

If you head to Twitter, you will find the piece firsthand courtesy of Kenichiro Aoki. The artist is a well-known one in the anime industry, and they have worked on One-Punch Man in the past. In fact, the animator did key work through One-Punch Man season 2, and their latest tribute to Saitama includes Doomfist.

After all, the Overwatch character is one of several rocking a One-Punch Man skin these days. Blizzard teamed up with the One-Punch Man anime team to bring Saitama to Overwatch 2, and Doomfist was chosen to rock the hero's yellow suit. Other characters from the anime have joined the online game since including Tatsumaki and Mumen Rider. And of course, One-Punch Man fans would love to see characters like Genos and Fubuki join Overwatch.

So far, One-Punch Man x Overwatch has been a success, and Kenichiro's artwork imagines what the anime might look like if Doomfist joined in on season 3. The hulking hero towers over Saitama with ease, but when it comes to power, we know the One-Punch Man hero has things on lock. Still, it would be fun to see Saitama partner with Doomfist and Genos on a mission. So here's to hoping One-Punch Man season 3 finds a way to reference the Overwatch hero.

If you are not caught up with One-Punch these days, its manga releases monthly chapters through the Shonen Jump app. As for its TV history, the One-Punch Man anime closed season 2 in July 2019 to mixed reviews. Last year, the anime team confirmed One-Punch Man season 3 is in the works, but no word has been given on when the show will return to the air. So for now, you can read up on the official synopsis of One-Punch Man below for all the details you need before binging:

"Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can't seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on! Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?"

Do you One-Punch Man season three needs to feature some sort of Overwatch nod? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.