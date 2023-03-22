One-Punch Man Surprises Tatsumaki With Saitama's Request

The One-Punch Man manga is now working its way through the highly anticipated fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki with its latest chapters, and the newest chapter of Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump release for One-Punch Man has surprised Tatsumaki with Saitama's request of her. Following all of the massive changes to the Hero Association thanks to the war with the Monster Association, the psychics have taken the center stage as the next major arc of the One-Punch Man manga. This all began with a feud between Tatsumaki and Fubuki, and suddenly Saitama found himself at the center of all of that chaos.

One-Punch Man then kicked off the highly anticipated fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki as a result of Saitama getting in the way, and the two of them have been fighting all across the city. Despite how much power she's thrown at Saitama, he of course has not really taken any massive damage. Seeing that Saitama can take her abilities has made Tatsumaki more excited about the prospect of fighting him ever more, but even she was caught by surprise by the fact that Saitama told her that she could truly let loose with her powers.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One-Punch Man: What Does Saitama Want From Tatsumaki?

One-Punch Man Chapter 179 continues the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, and Tatsumaki is clearly enjoying the fact that she's been able to fight someone to such an extent. She hits Saitama with even stronger abilities, and notably has an attitude change (which Saitama points out) when Saitama tries to change the setting of the battle. Even when Speed-o-Sonic returns to interfere, Tatsumaki immediately takes care of him to make sure their fight continued uninterrupted.

But when Saitama brings them back to the clear area, he tells Tatsumaki that she can go wild again. This catches her by surprise when she teases that she's been testing him this whole time, and threatens to use her full power. Saitama then tells Tatsumaki to go ahead and get serious, and this sparks a whole new kind of mood in Tatsumaki as she's finally allowed to unleash the full slate of her powers against an opponent that can take it.

It's something that Saitama understands all too well, and now it remains to be see what comes of this new shift in Tatsumaki's demeanor as a result of fighting Saitama at full power. But what do you think will happen in Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!