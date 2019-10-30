One-Punch Man Cosplay Brings Everyone’s Favorite Sassy Hero to Life

One-Punch Man is one of the most popular action series running today, and although audiences were split with how the second season of the anime was handled it still has not lessened the impact of the overall series in any critical way. This is because the series is survived by its incredible roster of characters with even more outlandish personalities, and no characters embody this better than the S-Class Hero Tatsumaki, otherwise known as the “Terrible Tornado.” Not only is Tatsumaki one of the strongest characters in the series overall, she also stands out as a pretty significant fan-favorite.

Now this sassy hero has been brought to life with an equally as sassy cosplay. Artist @faye_cos (who you can find on Instagram here) definitely impressed with her take on the character, and surely no one would be asking “What’s with this sassy lost child?” if Tatsumaki looked like this in the main series!

One-Punch Man has inspired some pretty striking cosplay in the past, but there’s something special about Tatsumaki and getting the character just right. Fans have been particularly stricken with @faye_cos’ take and even proclaim that the artist would be a great fit for a live-action version of the series, and it’s not too far off to think considering how well the wig is crafted here. Tatsumaki’s sassy character is punctuated by bouncy and fun hair, and @faye_cos has managed to get this spot-on!

Considering how wild this hair is when translated to the real world, it certainly must have taken a long time to get just right! Thankfully it’s all worked out and resulted in some fantastic looking work! You can currently see more of Tatsumaki in the second season of the series.

Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

