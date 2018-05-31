Is ‘One Punch Man’ Really Getting A Console Game?

It’s that time of the years again. With E3 on the horizon, video game lovers are jumping on every alleged leak they can find, but there is one persistent one getting anime fans riled up. After all, it isn’t every day the idea of a Bandai Namco take on One Punch Man goes live, but is it true?

Well, there’s no way to know for sure, but the idea is definitely one fans want to see happen.

If you are not familiar with the rumors, fans online are convinced Bandai Namco will bring a new anime title to E3 this year in light of its successes with Dragon Ball FighterZ. So far, dozens of faked leaks have gone live questioning which franchises might get a game, and One Punch Man is always at the top of those lists.

Of course, it isn’t hard to piece together why One Punch Man is so popular. The shonen title is one of the more popular anime series in the west, and its action-packed story lines up with gaming quite nicely. With an array of superheroes and villains to choose from, a One Punch Man game could be as dynamic as it is funny, and the franchise is about to make a major push.

After all, the second season for One Punch Man is well into production, and it could go live way sooner than expected. This August, the season’s first episode will be screened in Japan by J.C. Staff, and the team behind the anime is bolstering its return. A collection of character theme songs have been released for the new One Punch Man season abroad, and that publicity will only expand when an official release date is given. So, if Bandai Namco wants to cash in on that success, One Punch Man is the way to go.

For now, there is no way of knowing whether the developer is eyeing One Punch Man for a game, but fans certainly hope such a title will happen one day. Saitama may look like a pushover, but he’s got enough clout to push some serious game sales if the adaptation is done justice. So, all you anime stans better start crossing your fingers now.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

Would you be down for a One Punch Man game?