Netflix's Onmiyoji Clip Released: Watch

Onmiyoji is one of Netflix's next big anime originals and here's a new look at the mystical world of demon fighting.

Netflix Geeked Week has had some major announcements for lovers of anime and animation in general. Whether it be with Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action adaptation, The Dragon Prince's sixth season, or Arcane's second season, the streaming service has brought a lot to the table when it comes to fan favorites. Now, a new clip has arrived for an original anime series that Netflix will release later this month in Onmiyoji, featuring two friends attempting to hold back a plague of demons.

Onmiyoji was first created by writer Baku Yumemakura as a series of short stories that made landfall in 1988. In 1993, the demonic tale received a manga adaptation that ran until 2017. Should Netflix's new anime adaptation become a hit thanks to Studio Marvy Jack, there will be plenty of stories to adapt.

Onmiyoji New Clip: Watch

In a new press release, the band Ling tosite sigure discussed creating songs for the new anime series, "Do all the emotions that go into the creation of music, words, and everything else in the world actually come from us? How do we fill the void, and how is it filled? We have adorned the boundary between freedom and bondage with a most fascinating 'curse.' We hope it was also a miraculous 'curse' of fate that led director Sobi Yamamoto to listen to Ling tosite sigure and choose us."

If this is your first time hearing about Onmyoji, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming anime series arriving on November 28th of this month, "In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, Minamoto Hiromasa befriends the mystic Abe Seimei, solving tricky cases rising from the demonic realm".

Netflix also took the opportunity to share character descriptions of its premiere protagonists, Abe Seimei and Minamoto Hiromasa. The demon fighting duo will be played by voice actors Daisuke Namikawa and Shintaro Asanuma:

"Abe Seimei (Voiced by Daisuke Namikawa)

The greatest onmyoji, or yin-yang diviner, in ancient Kyoto, Abe Seimei is a philosophical eccentric with no interest in the mundane world. When Minamoto Hiromasa seeks his assistance in solving the city's mysterious events, Seimei discovers the lurking demons and gradually develops a greater interest in people after meeting Hiromasa.

Minamoto Hiromasa (Voiced by Shintaro Asanuma)

As the grandson of Emperor Daigo and a court musician bearing the Minamoto name, Hiromasa unexpectedly becomes Seimei's partner in unraveling the mysteries of the city's troublesome demons. His passionate and straightforward personality often leads to clashes with Seimei."