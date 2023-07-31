Oshi no Ko Cosplay Sparkles With Akane

Oshi no Ko took over the anime world when it premiered its debut anime season last Spring, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of the anime's big arcs with Akane Kurokawa! Oshi no Ko took on the darker sides of the entertainment industry in Japan, and started out with one of the more shocking premieres of the year overall. But as the anime continued through its first season, these darker stories only continued as fans were introduced to more characters with their own complicated pasts and mentalities as well. Each one ended up taking fans by surprise by how far these stories had gone.

Akane was introduced to the anime as one of the many young cast members who had joined a reality show, only to be bullied to the point where she wanted to take her own life. This mirrored some real life events in Japan that unfortunately did not end up like in the anime's take as Akane has only become a stronger actress as a result. It's this transformation after her trauma that brought her to a new idol like level, and artist @seracoss on Instagram has brought this Akane to life with next level cosplay! Check it out:

Where to Watch Oshi no Ko

The Oshi no Ko anime has officially ended its first season with 11 episodes airing this Spring, but it proved to be such a hit that a second season of the anime has already been announced to be in the works. A release window or date has yet to be set for Oshi no Ko Season 2 as of this writing, but that means you can catch up with everything that happened in the anime so far as the anime is now streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

What did you think of Akane's arc in Oshi no Ko's anime? How did you like the first season of the anime overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Oshi no Ko in the comments!