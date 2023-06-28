Oshi no Ko Season 2 Announced

Oshi no Ko has wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest new anime series of 2023. Growing in popularity to become the largest new anime on the streaming service HIDIVE, the season finale landed to cap off season 1 but wasted little time before assuring fans that the story would continue. Oshi no Ko has confirmed that a second season is currently in production and has released new artwork and a new video to tide anime fans over.

Oshi no Ko has brought its first season to an end with its eleventh episode titled, "Idol". As the series has been building to the creation of a new band to tell the tale of the First Concert Arc, the anime adaptation will have plenty of stories to tell with the Oshi no Ko Season 2. As the series continues to break records for both HIDIVE and on the Global Billboard charts thanks to its music, the anime has garnered quite a following in a short amount of time.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Confirmed

Oshi no Ko's Official Twitter Account confirmed that the surreal story focusing on some dark subject matter would continue. Along with a new poster bringing together the anime's cast, a new video has also been released to show Studio Doga Kobo's work on the series. With the manga continuing to release new chapters to this day, there is plenty of material left to translate to the small screen.

🌟【OSHI NO KO】Season 2 is Coming! 🌟



Here is the newest key visual for the next part of #OSHINOKO!

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the series that explores the dark side of the idol business, here is the official description for Oshi no Ko from HIDIVE, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

