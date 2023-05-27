Oshi no Ko Releases English Version of Opening Theme

Oshi no Ko is now dominating the Spring 2023 anime season with each new episode of its anime thus far, and now it's super popular opening theme has gotten a fully English language remix with a new English language version! The anime taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original Oshi no Ko manga series has seemingly caused a stir with fans with each new episode of its run thus far, and it's becoming increasingly likely that the anime will continue on with a second season in the near future given the buzz.

Things get started with each new episode of Oshi no Ko with its catchy opening theme song "Idol" as performed by YOASOBI. This was already a notable theme for the Oshi no Ko anime, but now the theme has gotten a major makeover with a new English language version. Capturing the spirit of the original version perfectly, YOASOBI is gearing up to take over the music world with this take on Oshi no Ko's anime opening too. You can check out the special music video for the English version of the Oshi no Ko opening below:

Oshi no Ko: Where to Watch

If you wanted to catch up and see why Oshi no Ko has been held in high regard as one of the biggest new anime of the Spring (and find out why this music video is full of so many dark visuals), you can actually find the new episodes of the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

