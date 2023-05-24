Oshi no Ko Sparks Season 2 Rumors With Event Teaser

Oshi no Ko has had one wild year so far. It wasn't long ago the series made its television debut, and the anime's premiere made waves across the globe. Since its kickoff, Oshi no Ko has become a must-watch anime for 2023, and pleas for a second season are rampant. So of course, all eyes are on Oshi no Ko right now as the anime is teasing an event later this year that could clue us into the show's future.

The update went live recently as the official Oshi no Ko Twitter shared a post for fans in Japan. It was there the anime confirmed it will be hosting a fan gathering later this fall, and it will be all about Oshi no Ko. These types of events are common in Japan with anime series as it gives fans the chance to meet other fans and see their favorite characters' voice actors. Plus, news about the anime's future is usually shared at these events.

As you can imagine, the event announcement now has Oshi no Ko fans going wild about a season two. The anime's first season is just seven episodes in, but there is already a demand for more. Luckily, creator Aka Akasaka has enough of the manga done already to support a second season, so the question of whether we get a second season will come down to profit.

After all, the anime industry is just like every other out there. If you want a project to continue, it has to bring in some sort of profit. The studio Doga Kobo is heading up Oshi no Ko with a production committee, and streaming services in Japan have proven the anime brings in viewers. If that following translates to media sales and Blu-ray runoffs, then there is a pretty good chance Oshi no Ko will return for a second season.

If you have not experienced the world of Oshi no Ko yourself, the anime is streaming right now on HIDIVE. For more details about the series, you can read its official synopsis here: "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you make of this upcoming Oshi no Ko tease...? Do you think a season two is in the bag? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.