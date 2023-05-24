Oshi no Ko Anime Announces Episode Delay

Oshi no Ko made its debut earlier this year, and it has quickly become one of the shows to watch. The idol manga may look glitzy from the outside, but fans will tell you the tale is anything but fluffy. Aka Akasaka's hit series features some incredibly surprising twists that has left anime audiences wanting more. But sadly, they will have to deal with an upcoming delay.

Yes, it is true. Oshi no Ko episode 8 has been delayed. Today marks the release of episode 7, but the anime's team is looking ahead to its next release. It turns out the crew has delayed the release of Oshi no Ko episode 8, so it will no longer be released on May 31st.

Instead, the new episode of Oshi no Ko will go live on June 7th, so it will kick off the month right. To fill in the delay, Oshi no Ko plans on catching fans up with a special program on May 31st. The special will be a compilation of sorts to catch up new fans with the series. So if you are brand-new to the series, be warned! There are things in Oshi no Ko's premiere you do not want spoiled before seeing it firsthand, so be careful online!

Obviously, fans of Oshi no Ko are bummed about the delay, but every show goes through these bumps. This goes doubly for anime series with the kind of animation Oshi no Ko rolls out. The staff at Doga Kobo went above and beyond to bring Akasaka's aesthetic to life on screen. From its color palette to its framing, the Oshi no Ko anime is a true masterpiece, so netizens get why a delay was inevitable at some point in season one.

If you need to catch up on Oshi no Ko ahead of this break, the show is streaming on HIDIVE exclusively. Akasaka is still working on the Oshi no Ko manga, so you can read that through Yen Press. So for more details on the idol thriller, you can read the full synopsis of Oshi no Ko below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about Oshi no Ko so far? Do you think the anime is living up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.