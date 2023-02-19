Oshi no Ko Trailer Reveals Opening Theme: Watch

Oshi no Ko will be one of the many new anime adaptations coming our way this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first tease of the opening theme for the new series with its latest trailer! Before the anime makes its full debut on screens around the world, it will be holding a special theatrical debut in Japan with an extended version of the series' pilot. This 90 minute first episode will be premiering across theaters overseas later this March, and now fans have gotten the best look at what to expect from this new series next.

Oshi no Ko has been steadily revealing more of what to expect from its adaptation as it gets closer to its premiere this April, and the newest trailer for the series includes the opening theme. Titled "Idol" as performed by YOASOBI, the new trailer also confirms a new addition to the cast with Megumi Han joining the anime as Kana Arima. You can check out the newest trailer hyping up Oshi no Ko's extended 90 minute premiere in Japan below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko's Anime

Scheduled to premiere some time this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, Oshi no Ko will be directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer. Joining Megumi Han in the central cast are the likes of previously confirmed additions of Rie Takahashi as Ai, Takeo Otsuka as Aqua, Yurie Igoma as Ruby, Kent Ito as Goro, Tomoyo Takayanagi as Sarina, and Yumi Uchiyama as young Aqua. The series will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE when it launches, and they tease Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How do you feel about this newest look at Oshi no Ko's anime debut?