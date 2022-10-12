Oshi no Ko's Anime to Premiere Next Year With Extended First Episode

Oshi no Ko will finally be making its anime adaptation debut some time next year, and the series will be kicking off with an extended first episode to celebrate the long awaited premiere! Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari have been working together on Oshi no Ko in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 2020, and the series has been a major cult hit due to its take on the pop idol world. Now it's gearing up to be introduced to a whole new world of fans in an explosive fashion.

Only previously announcing that the anime was in the works earlier this Summer, Oshi no Ko has revealed some key new details about the upcoming anime. Starring Rie Takahashi as the lead character Ai, Oshi no Ko's anime does not have a concrete release date just yet but will be premiering in 2023. The newest update for the series also not only revealed a new poster for the in the works series, but confirmed that Oshi no Ko's first episode will be an extended 90 minute long special. Check out the newest look at Oshi no Ko's anime below:

Oshi no Ko will feature Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi as directors for studio Doga Kubo (Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Selection Project) with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer. The series has also revealed that it will update fans more on the coming production with a special event in Japan on December 11th, but have not revealed what fans can expect from this coming event. If you wanted to check out the original manga run for yourself, it can be a bit tough to do so.

Oshi no Ko's manga has yet to be licensed for an official English language release in physical volumes, but Shueisha offers the most recent and first few chapters of the series in English through their Manga Plus digital library. They tease the series as such, "'In the world of showbiz, lies are weapons.' Goro works as an OB-GYN in the countryside, a life far removed from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, has begun her climb to stardom. The two meet in the 'worst possible way,' setting the gears of fate in motion! The amazing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari team up to depict the world of showbiz from a completely new perspective in this shocking series!"

Are you excited to see Oshi no Ko making its anime debut with a 90 minute premiere? What do you think it means for the series' run overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!