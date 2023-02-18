Viz Media Releases Major Anime Series For Free on Youtube

The anime streaming wars have been heating up these past few years, with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, HBO Max, HIDIVE, and many others vying for anime supremacy with both original and tried and true series filling their catalogs. Throwing a curveball in the mix, Viz Media has dropped the news that the company has thrown a number of big anime favorites onto a Youtube playlist, with hundreds of episodes from some of the biggest franchises now available to watch for free whenever you want.

First founded in 1986, Viz has become a major player in the anime world, especially with its status as being partly owned by Shueisha, the company that releases Weekly Shonen Jump and regularly prints big series including Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and countless others. In 2020, the company teamed up with Funimation to partner on anime projects that would stream on the former's platform. Viz is continuing to explore the anime universe to this day, with big recent hits such as Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man released as a part of its ever-expanding library, though this recent news giving anime fans the opportunity to dive back into old favorites might grab even more attention.

Viz Free Releases: What Can You Watch?

Viz Media announced that the following series are now available to watch for free on its Youtube channel, requiring no paid subscription in order to do so:

Death Note (37 Episodes)

Hunter x Hunter (Seasons 1-3, 148 episodes)

Inuyasha (Complete Series And Movies)

Mr. Osomatsu (Seasons 1-2, 50 episodes)

Naruto (Seasons 1-8, 220 episodes)

Sailor Moon (Complete Series)

Viz shared the major update via their Official Twitter Account if you'd like to learn more about this major anime release:

Watch subbed anime episodes and movies for free on YouTube! 🤩



Catch up on Death Note, Inuyasha, Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, Sailor Moon, and more! 🔥 https://t.co/6T3QKsDXes — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 16, 2023





Also available, according to Viz Media, are series including Tiger & Bunny, Accel World, Mazinger Z, and Infini-T Force to name a few. Viz hasn't announced currently if they plan on releasing other major series on their Youtube playlist, though we would imagine that there will be plenty of anime fans interested in seeing if other major franchises make their way to the platform.

Which anime will you dig into first on Viz Media's playlist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Viz.