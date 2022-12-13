Oshi no Ko Anime Sets Release Window With First Trailer, Poster

Oshi no Ko is gearing up to make its mark on the anime world next year with its debut adaptation, and the series has set a release window for its new anime with the first trailer and new poster showing off more of what fans can expect from this mysterious new anime! Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish illustrator Mengo Yokoyari have been making a ton of waves overseas with their manga series examining the Japanese pop idol world through a unique lens, and now even more fans will get to see what all the fuss has been about with the debut of its anime next year.

Oshi no Ko previously announced that it would be hitting some time next year, but the newest update for the series has revealed that the anime will be premiering in April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. There is no concrete release date for the new anime just yet, but to celebrate the new release window, Oshi no Ko has debuted the first trailer showing it off in motion. You can check it out in the video above, and the newest poster for the series below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

Premiering in April 2023, Oshi no Ko will be directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer. The central cast includes the likes of Rie Takahashi as Ai, Takeo Otsuka as Aqua, Yurie Igoma as Ruby, Kent Ito as Goro, Tomoyo Takayanagi as Sarina, and Yumi Uchiyama as young Aqua. The series will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE when it launches, and they tease Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How do you feel about the first look at Oshi no Ko's new anime in motion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!