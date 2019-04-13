This Impressive ‘Overlord’ Cosplay Brings Albedo to Life

Overlord is one of the most popular anime franchises released in the last few years as fans were drawn to Ains Ooal Gown’s journey to become ruler of his new virtual world. Fans were impressed by his strength and intelligence, but were even more impressed by the number of allies he has under his umbrella as his reign spreads. But one of the standouts is definitely his right hand, Albedo.

Whether its due to her personality, or due to her expressive and elaborate character design, fans fell in love with Albedo’s twisted nature. It’s been an especially popular character to bring to life through cosplay, and you can check out an impressive recent effort below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♚ N a k i ♚ (@naki_lam) on Apr 10, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT

Cosplay Artist @naki_lam (who you can find at the link here) shared this take on Albedo to Instagram and its an impressively elaborate look at the character. Albedo’s wings make her overall outfit a difficult thing to recreate, and it’s especially tougher given their lower placement on her body (as the wings rest on Albedo’s hips). So seeing @naki_lam deliver such a strong cosplay of the character definitely reminds of just why fans love this character. She’s one of the strongest arguments to watch the anime itself.

Though it might be a while before fans see Albedo in Overlord again, there is plenty of chances to see the character in a major crossover anime, Isekai Quartet. Isekai Quartet is a special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW.

The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together.

Overlord was first created as a light novel series illustrated by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin in 2010. Later acquired by Enterbrain and licensed for a manga by Kadokawa, the series follows Momonga, a player in the midst of the world’s biggest MMORPG on the day it shuts down. But when he gets transported into the world of the game as his player character, he decides to take over the world as the new overlord, Ains Ooal Gown. The series has been adapted into three seasons, and two compilation films.

