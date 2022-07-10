Overlord Season 4 Releases Episode 2 Preview: Watch

Overlord has finally returned for its fourth season as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and has released the first look at what to expect next with the promo for the second episode of the season! The Summer 2022 anime schedule is one of the most jam packed schedules in recent memory as there are not only a number of major premieres, but also a huge wave of franchises returning for new episodes. The biggest of which is Overlord, which is picking up from the third season as Ains Ooal Gown continues to build on the Sorcerous Kingdom he founded with that previous finale.

With the fourth season of Overlord now picking up its run for the Summer, fans have gotten the first look at Episode 2. Titled "Re-Estize Kingdom" the preview for the episode teases that we'll be jumping right back into the thick of the new kingdom introduced during the events of the third season. There's all kinds of new relationships and lineages that Ains will have to navigate over the course of the rest of the season as he tries to stamp in his own kingdom, and you can check out Kadokawa's preview for the episode below:

If you wanted to catch up with Overlord's first three seasons and catch the fourth season as it airs, you can now stream the series with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "Newly crowned Ains has big plans for his Sorcerer Kingdom, but so do his enemies. Deep in the mountains of Azerlisia lie the Dwarves' mortal enemy, a demi-human race, the Quagoa, gathered ready to invade. To make matters worse, other kingdoms conspire to overthrow the undead king! Will his vision for a utopia come to fruition? Heavy lies the crown, even for the guy with unlimited power."

The fourth season of the series features a returning staff from the first three seasons with Naoyuki Itou returning as director for Studio Madhouse, Yukie Sagawara returning as series writer, and Satoshi Tasaki returning to provide the character designs. The main cast from the previous seasons are returning as well with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all confirmed thus far.

How did you like Overlord's Season 4 premiere? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the season through the Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!